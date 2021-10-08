Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repsol in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

