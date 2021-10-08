Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

THC opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

