Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TotalEnergies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

TTE opened at $49.62 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 784.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 512.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

