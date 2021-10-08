Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Cut by KeyCorp

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPM. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.55.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$47.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$67.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

