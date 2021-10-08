Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Constellation Brands, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Amundi purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.