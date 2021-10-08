Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Truist Securities upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

