Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Raised by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 154,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

