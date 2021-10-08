QASH Price Reaches $0.0762 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and $343,256.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00228889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00102033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011960 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

