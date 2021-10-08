Qcash (QC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $253.76 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.25 million and approximately $253.76 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00148396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,202.93 or 1.00074016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.39 or 0.06433182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.