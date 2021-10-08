Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $12.76 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $246.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $12.76 or 0.00023457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,795,579 coins and its circulating supply is 98,761,776 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

