Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.