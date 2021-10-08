Quant Market Cap Reaches $3.75 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $102.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $310.54 or 0.00567631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000972 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.11 or 0.01129813 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

