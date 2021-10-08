Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Down 6.5%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.95 and last traded at $45.09. Approximately 1,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 350,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,092. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.