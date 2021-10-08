Quantstamp Price Reaches $0.0688 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $49.08 million and $2.27 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00232998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00102511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

