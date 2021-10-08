QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 4.8% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.92. 40,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,364,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of -62.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $4,362,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,599,507 shares of company stock worth $35,795,132.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $711,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $113,554,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

