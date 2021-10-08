Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 78,470 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,487,546,000 after acquiring an additional 240,347 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

