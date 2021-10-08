Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 244.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5,439.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 131.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.