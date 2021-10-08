Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 136,850 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of DTE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

NYSE DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

