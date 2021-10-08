Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

