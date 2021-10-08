Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 15,175 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $326.25 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.66. The firm has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

