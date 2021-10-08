Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 167,720 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 119.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,720 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,464,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

