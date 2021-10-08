Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 35,855 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

