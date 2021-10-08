Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 93,541 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3,629.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,541 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $4,045,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $167.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.