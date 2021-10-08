Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 133,562 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,831,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of AMETEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 41.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 176.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,898 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AME stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.