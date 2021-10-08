Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 281,399 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 281,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,842,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.