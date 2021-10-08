Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3,629.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,541 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

