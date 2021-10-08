Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLT opened at $263.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

