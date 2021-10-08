Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $14.96 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 316.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

