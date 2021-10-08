Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $15.86 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,836 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

