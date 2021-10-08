Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 270.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,826 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $159.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.31. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

