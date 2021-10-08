Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $16.57 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

