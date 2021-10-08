Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

