Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 158,248 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

