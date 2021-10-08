Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $19.72 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 404.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $299.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

