Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $19.72 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after acquiring an additional 602,145 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $299.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.51. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

