Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $19.84 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,352 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

NYSE SRE opened at $125.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

