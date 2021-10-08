Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $19.84 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,352 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $125.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

