Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $400.78 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $437.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

