Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 632.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

