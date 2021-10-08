Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $14.73 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.20% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY opened at $189.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

