Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $16.54 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Entergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 142,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 330,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,993,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

