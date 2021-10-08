Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $18.12 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

