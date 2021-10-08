Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $233.18 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,874,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,079,151.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 509,871 shares of company stock worth $132,288,179 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

