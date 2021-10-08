Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $12.07 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,070,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15,530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,910 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.