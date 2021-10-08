Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,404.32 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $985.05 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,383.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

