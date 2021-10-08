Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 158,248 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,248 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

