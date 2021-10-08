Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 23,779 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

NYSE:SE opened at $330.29 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

