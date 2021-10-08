Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 54,721 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 58.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after purchasing an additional 191,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day moving average is $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.65.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.