Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,831,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of AMETEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $125.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average is $133.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.