Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of DTE Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

